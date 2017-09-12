“Apple’s latest update is going to disappoint a lot of people,” Bryan Clark writes for TNW. “It’s devoid of flashy features, notable design upgrades and, aside from a few subtle upgrades and tweaks, there’s really not much to love for the typical Mac user.”

“But for those anxious to write it off as a let down, I’d caution against it. High Sierra, below the surface, is Apple’s most important desktop OS update in years,” Clark writes. “What it lacks in consumer-facing features, High Sierra makes up for with a range of new features engineered to power the next generation of Macs.”

“Up first is an all new file system. iOS users transitioned to the new system back in March, but as is customary these days, macOS lagged behind,” Clark writes. “he system, Apple File System (APFS), is optimized for modern drives using SSD storage and offers a number of benefits, such as reduced file size, faster directory sizing, and crash protection measures that take a read-only screenshot that makes backups faster and more reliable.”

