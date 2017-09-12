“The highly-anticipated X model comes with all the main features that were rumored including face recognition, no home button and a full-screen interface,” McAteer reports. “The iPhone X will cost you $999 and will be shipping from November 3.”
“Apple also introduced and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus model which come in a series of new colors including gold,” McAteer reports. “They include the highest-quality video schedule ever for the iPhone and new ‘portrait mode’ for the camera. Other features include augmented reality gaming. iPhone 8’s will start at $699, and the Plus model at $799. They will be out on September 22.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever gets and keeps them talking is okay with Apple, we’re sure.