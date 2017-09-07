“OWC has made a name for itself with high quality accessories and upgrades for your Mac,” Andrew O’Hara writes for iDownloadBlog. “Their vision of the Thunderbolt 3 docking station is well thought out, making it one of the few to offer an SD card reader, Firewire 800, and a headset jack.”

“The OWC Thunderbolt 3 dock is a docking station that works over the updated Thunderbolt 3 spec to offer everything you need through a single cable. The idea is you can sit down at your desk, plug in the dock, and have access to a card reader, a monitor, any additional hard drives, and ethernet,” O’Hara writes. “It is a much better workflow than plugging in several different things and purchasing a variety of different adapters.”

“If you have one of the new MacBook Pros, it can provide up to 60 watts of power through the same cable. That means you can tuck your Apple charger in your bag, and save it for on the go. Unfortunately that means it will do full speed for the smaller machines, but can’t do the full 87 watts of the 15″ MacBook Pro,” O’Hara writes. “With more and more options for a great Thunderbolt 3 dock, it is harder for companies to differentiate themselves. Somehow, OWC managed several unique features that we don’t see a lot in other models. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 dock has just started shipping, and you are able to pick up your own in space grey or silver right now from Amazon for $299.”



