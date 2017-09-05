“A Macworld reader has concerns that continuous or frequently made automatic backups would impede performance on their computer,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “They want to only initiate backups manually. I’d argue this is a bad idea.”

“Continuous backups that archive a file whenever changes are made or frequent backups, such as software that checks at a fast interval, like 15 or 60 minutes, ensure that you lose the least amount of work possible, and have a position to revert to in case of deletion or corruption,” Fleishman writes. “I use Dropbox plus Backblaze: Dropbox makes new versions of files, recording just the difference between the previous version, every time you save or the file is modified.”

Fleishman writes, “Backblaze defaults to continuous, though you can set it to daily or on demand.”

