“Some families hit hard by [Hurricane] Harvey are choosing to stay in their flooded homes. We take you along a rescue mission in a community in southeast Houston, where some also choose to leave,” Deborah Acosta reports for The New York Times.
The Apple Watch is seen being used by citizen rescuer Eduardo Villarreal for voice communication beginning at the 1:26 mark:
MacDailyNews Take:
Worse than being useless, [Apple Watch] may actually be inconvenient… The watch is meant to stay dark until the wearer raises her arm, and might require users to wave their arms around a lot. — Timothy Kennett, The Independent, March 10, 2015