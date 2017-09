Via Philip Elmer-DeWitt’s Apple 3.0

“Some families hit hard by [Hurricane] Harvey are choosing to stay in their flooded homes. We take you along a rescue mission in a community in southeast Houston, where some also choose to leave,” Deborah Acosta reports for The New York Times.

The Apple Watch is seen being used by citizen rescuer Eduardo Villarreal for voice communication beginning at the 1:26 mark:

Direct link to video here.