“Turns out, a lot of people are here for smartwatches,” Angela Moscaritolo reports for PC Magazine. “Market research firm IDC reports that the market for smartwatches like the Apple Watch and Android Wear devices grew nearly 60.9 percent during the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. Overall, wearable tech makers shipped 26.3 million gadgets worldwide during the quarter, a 10.3 percent year-over-year increase.”

“An interesting shift is currently taking place in the market: consumers are increasingly opting for smartwatches instead of basic wearables that don’t run third-party apps, IDC says,” Moscaritolo reports. “‘The transition towards more intelligent and feature-filled wearables is in full swing,’ according to IDC Senior Research Analyst Jitesh Ubrani.”

Moscaritolo reports, “‘About 41.7 percent of all wearables today have an embedded GPS, up from just 24.5 percent a year ago,’ Ubrani says.”



