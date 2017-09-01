“An interesting shift is currently taking place in the market: consumers are increasingly opting for smartwatches instead of basic wearables that don’t run third-party apps, IDC says,” Moscaritolo reports. “‘The transition towards more intelligent and feature-filled wearables is in full swing,’ according to IDC Senior Research Analyst Jitesh Ubrani.”
Moscaritolo reports, “‘About 41.7 percent of all wearables today have an embedded GPS, up from just 24.5 percent a year ago,’ Ubrani says.”
MacDailyNews Note: IDC’s report states, “Apple’s growth continued to outpace the market as the Series 1 and Series 2 are now mature products with the clear and concise purpose of fitness. This has boded well for Apple as the company has been slowly expanding its reach among health insurance providers. The release of the latest Watch OS [sic] later this year is also expected to bring much anticipated features like a Siri watch face to the wrist.”
