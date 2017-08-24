Research firm Gartner “sees smartwatches taking over from simpler ‘wristbands’ in the next five years, rising from about 13% of all ‘wearables’ this year to 16% by 2021,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s. “Apple is expected to have the biggest market share of any vendor through that period, even though its market share is likely to drop from a third this year to a quarter by 2021.”

“‘Smartwatches are on pace to achieve the greatest revenue potential among all wearables through 2021, reaching $17.4 billion,’ according to analyst Angela McIntyre, citing a likely decline in average selling prices from $223.25 in 2017 to $214.99 in 2021,” Ray reports. “The firm sees a new category emerging, smartwatches for kids, and also sees luxury brands, presumably ones such as Tag Heuer.”

Apple Watch Hermès with Double Tour leather band

Ray reports, “Smartwatches, mind you, are not the biggest category of wearables; that place is reserved for bluetooth headsets, which make up 48% of all shipments and will be 40% come 2021.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s not too difficult to dominate in smartwatches when you’re the only true smartwatch maker.