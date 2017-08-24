Research firm Gartner “sees smartwatches taking over from simpler ‘wristbands’ in the next five years, rising from about 13% of all ‘wearables’ this year to 16% by 2021,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s. “Apple is expected to have the biggest market share of any vendor through that period, even though its market share is likely to drop from a third this year to a quarter by 2021.”

“‘Smartwatches are on pace to achieve the greatest revenue potential among all wearables through 2021, reaching $17.4 billion,’ according to analyst Angela McIntyre, citing a likely decline in average selling prices from $223.25 in 2017 to $214.99 in 2021,” Ray reports. “The firm sees a new category emerging, smartwatches for kids, and also sees luxury brands, presumably ones such as Tag Heuer.”



Ray reports, “Smartwatches, mind you, are not the biggest category of wearables; that place is reserved for bluetooth headsets, which make up 48% of all shipments and will be 40% come 2021.”

