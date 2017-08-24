“‘Smartwatches are on pace to achieve the greatest revenue potential among all wearables through 2021, reaching $17.4 billion,’ according to analyst Angela McIntyre, citing a likely decline in average selling prices from $223.25 in 2017 to $214.99 in 2021,” Ray reports. “The firm sees a new category emerging, smartwatches for kids, and also sees luxury brands, presumably ones such as Tag Heuer.”
Ray reports, “Smartwatches, mind you, are not the biggest category of wearables; that place is reserved for bluetooth headsets, which make up 48% of all shipments and will be 40% come 2021.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not too difficult to dominate in smartwatches when you’re the only true smartwatch maker.