Sonnet Technologies today introduced a new version of its Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive, a rugged, pocket-size solid-state drive (SSD) storage device with Thunderbolt 3 interface. Equipped with 1TB of NVMe flash storage, the latest Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, and leverages the 40Gb/s bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 to deliver data transfer speeds up to 2600 MB/s.

“Our Fusion PCIe Flash Drive with Thunderbolt 3 is the world’s fastest bus-powered device. It’s capable of delivering the ultra-high file transfer speeds required for just about any 4K workflow — whether users need an ultra-fast shuttle drive or a take-anywhere scratch drive for editing high frame rate 4K video at offsite shoots,” said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies, in a statement. “And now, with the increase in capacity to 1TB of NVMe storage plus macOS compatibility, the drive is even more versatile than ever.”

The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive was designed for pro users requiring ultimate performance in a truly portable storage device, unencumbered by the need for a power supply. The storage device connects to any compatible Mac or Windows computer, or at the end of a Thunderbolt 3 device daisy chain, with its 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gb/s) cable. Based on the latest PCIe Gen 3 flash memory technology, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is more than five times faster than 6Gb/s SATA SSDs and USB 3 SSD drives.



Measuring a compact 2.8 inches wide by 4.1 inches deep by 1.25 inches tall, the Fusion PCIe Flash Drive features a rugged enclosure crafted out of aluminum, which effectively cools the SSD and eliminates the need for a fan to enable silent operation. The power-efficient design is bus-powered and so requires no AC power adapter.

Designed and built by Sonnet Technologies in California, the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is compatible with macOS® 10.12.6+ and Microsoft® Windows 10. The Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive with 1TB capacity (part number FUS-TB3-1TB) will be available late September 2017 at an MSRP of $999. More information on the Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/fusiontb3pcieflashdrive.html.

Source: Sonnet Technologies Inc.