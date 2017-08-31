“Apple’s decision to accept payments from the service came despite recent tensions with Tencent, including over the Chinese company’s rollout this year of a ‘mini-program’ system that has been seen as a competitor to the App Store,” Abkowitz reports. “‘We are committed to offering customers across our ecosystem a variety of payment options that are simple and convenient,’ Apple said in a statement.”
“Tencent’s latest victory comes as it challenges the more established Alipay mobile-payment system backed by local rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As WeChat Pay, which controls 40% of the Chinese market, has gained wider acceptance, Alipay’s market share has fallen from 80% in 2014 to about 50% currently, according to data from iResearch Consulting Group,” Abkowitz reports. “Apple began accepting App Store payments from Alipay in November 2016 and from state-backed network UnionPay two years earlier.”
