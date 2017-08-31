“It’s official. Apple as just sent out media invites to its annual fall product event, confirming The Wall Street Journal’s earlier scoop that the event would be on Sept. 12 at Apple’s new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino,” Daniel Sparks writes for The Motley Fool. “In line with the usual iPhone product cycle, the event will almost certainly be focused on the launch of the ‘iPhone 8.’ But the company is also rumored to debut a new Apple Watch and Apple TV set-top box at the event as well.”

“The iPhone 8, of course, is expected to steal the show,” Sparks writes. “Here’s why the new device is so important for Apple.”

1. It’s been three years since the iPhone design has changed.

2. Apple stock has been on a tear.

3. The iPhone is Apple’s biggest product segment — by far.

4. The iPhone is likely Apple’s most profitable product segment.

5. In a post-Steve Jobs era, Apple still has a lot to prove.

6. Investors are wondering whether iPhone has peaked.

7. The iPhone helps sell other Apple products.

8. It’s the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.

