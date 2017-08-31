“The iPhone 8, of course, is expected to steal the show,” Sparks writes. “Here’s why the new device is so important for Apple.”
1. It’s been three years since the iPhone design has changed.
2. Apple stock has been on a tear.
3. The iPhone is Apple’s biggest product segment — by far.
4. The iPhone is likely Apple’s most profitable product segment.
5. In a post-Steve Jobs era, Apple still has a lot to prove.
6. Investors are wondering whether iPhone has peaked.
7. The iPhone helps sell other Apple products.
8. It’s the iPhone’s 10th anniversary.
MacDailyNews Take: Once again, we wish Apple would drop the self-defeating “S” nomenclature which inexplicably screams to most of the world (“No big deal this year! No pressing need to upgrade!”).
We’d love to see a clean break in the iPhone-namign game with something like the following naming scheme:
• OLED iPhone – iPhone Pro (2017)
• iPhone 7 Plus – iPhone Plus (2017)
• iPhone 7 – iPhone (2017)
• iPhone SE – iPhone mini (2017)
From that point on, simply change the year as Apple already does with Macs. The Plus models will die out as OLED takes over and the huge Plus bodies needed to accommodate LCD are no longer required. The iPhone line could then be simplified to:
• iPhone Pro (year)
• iPhone (year)
• iPhone mini (year)
The top of the line could also be grown to offer varied sizes with display size designations (again as Apple already does with Macs):
• 6.5-inch iPhone Pro (year)
• 5.8-inch iPhone Pro (year)
• iPhone (year)
• iPhone mini (year)
