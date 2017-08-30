“Enter Moment’s latest system of high quality photographic lenses,” Bellamy writes. “After a month of using them on trips to China, Japan, and while driving across western Canada I can say, with few reservations, that they’re one of the best investments a smartphone shutterbug can make.”
“I spent a month and a half on two different continents testing them and have found them to be a worthwhile investment, provided you take your iPhone photography very seriously,” Bellamy writes. “This is an important caveat as the lenses, priced between $90 and $100, don’t come cheap. But, you get what you pay for. Right out of the box, Moment’s lenses feel like serious business…”
Much more in the full article – recommended for iPhone photographers – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Even the first versions of the MOMENT lenses were robustly made. Now that they attach to the iPhone via MOMENT cases, the system sounds even better.