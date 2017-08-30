“The quality of photography made possible with an iPhone has significantly grown in quality over the past few years,” Séamus Bellamy writes for Macworld. “But there’s always room for improvement.”

“Enter Moment’s latest system of high quality photographic lenses,” Bellamy writes. “After a month of using them on trips to China, Japan, and while driving across western Canada I can say, with few reservations, that they’re one of the best investments a smartphone shutterbug can make.”

“I spent a month and a half on two different continents testing them and have found them to be a worthwhile investment, provided you take your iPhone photography very seriously,” Bellamy writes. “This is an important caveat as the lenses, priced between $90 and $100, don’t come cheap. But, you get what you pay for. Right out of the box, Moment’s lenses feel like serious business…”

Much more in the full article – recommended for iPhone photographers – here.