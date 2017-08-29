“It looks as though Apple had to sacrifice some size this year to get new features such as wireless charging into the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus,” Sean P. Aune reports for TechnoBuffalo.

“According to a trusted and reliable source, the ‘s’ series iPhones this year are going to be slightly bigger in every dimension,” Aune reports. “We are of course talking size differences that the vast majority of consumers won’t even notice, but it is intriguing nonetheless.”

Aune reports, “With wireless charging said to be coming to every iPhone model this year, that would make for more technology Apple needs to cram into its devices, so it makes sense the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus would need a bit more room.”

