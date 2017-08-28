“A new pair of parts reportedly from the ‘iPhone 8’ have surfaced, with one of them a single layer of the device’s L-shaped motherboard, and the other what is claimed to be the edge-to-edge OLED screen for the phone,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“A picture of the board was posted by Benjamin Geskin on Twitter on Sunday,” Wuerthele reports. “t allegedly depicts one of the two layer of the ‘”iPhone 8’ motherboard, seemingly confirming reports from as early as November 2016 claiming that the device would have the stacked board.”

“Also shown on Sunday is what is said to be the screen assembly for the device,” Wuerthele reports. “Reportedly, screen assemblies are being sold for over $5000 on the Chinese black market.”

#iPhone8 Displays At the moment, the price of these displays is US$5000 on the Chinese black market. (via https://t.co/5NIfQH97FV) pic.twitter.com/zFMSWsyPAR — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 26, 2017



