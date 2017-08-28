Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday offered “prayers for Texas and all those affected by Hurricane Harvey and invited people to join Apple in the relief effort by donating to the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Harvey has inundated the Houston area and beyond with unprecedented amounts of water, causing massive, 500-year flooding and displacing many people from their homes.

“An ever-expanding swath of cities and towns across Texas, already reeling from historic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, remained under siege Monday as forecasters warned of more pounding rain, rising rivers and floodwaters swallowing even more streets and neighborhoods,” The Washington Post reports. “Even as the storm had been blamed for several deaths, the full toll of the storm remained unclear. Officials warned that the danger was far from over, saying that the flooding in Texas is unlikely to recede quickly and that the storm will force more than 30,000 people from their homes.”

“‘We are not out of the woods yet,’ Elaine Duke, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said during a Monday morning briefing in Washington. ‘“Harvey is still a dangerous and historic storm,'” The Post reports. “‘We are seeing catastrophic flooding, and this will likely expand and it will likely persist as it’s slow to recede,’ Louis W. Uccellini, the NWS director, said at the Monday morning briefing. Parts of Harris County, which encompasses Houston, were pelted with 30 inches of rain in the past 72 hours, the NWS reported early Monday.”

“The Brazos River, which runs southwest of Houston, is expected to reach record heights in the coming days. National Weather Service models showed the river rising to 59 feet by Tuesday, topping the previous record of 54.7 feet. ‘A flood of this magnitude is an 800-year event, and it exceeds the design specification of our levees,’” Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert said in a statement Monday,” The Post reports. “The National Weather Service — which tweeted the “beyond anything experienced” description that morning — was predicting that parts of Texas could receive nearly 50 inches of rain, the largest recorded total in the state’s history. It also warned that Harvey’s relentless downpours were expected to continue until late in the week and that flooding could become much more severe. ‘We have not seen an event like this,’ William ‘Brock’ Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Monday morning at a news briefing. ‘You could not draw this forecast up. You could not dream this forecast up.'”

Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: https://t.co/QLBMFOjaDG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2017

Before & After: Flooding on Buffalo Bayou in Houston



Allen Parkway, Memorial, Waugh overpass, Spotts park and Buffalo Bayou park completely under water. #houston #harvey pic.twitter.com/odRepbLT71 — Rabbi Cohanski (@aaroncohan) August 27, 2017

This image and the forecast of what is still to fall…. This is surreal. #HoustonFlood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/zK9WojsMAH — Matthew Sitkowski (@MattSitkowski) August 27, 2017

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017