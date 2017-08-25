“OK, thanks, CL. Cos there sure is a lot of malware on Windows! Millions of strains. But there’s a reason for that, right? Bill Joy understood why, and Bill Joy should know. He’s one of the fathers of BSD Unix, which is one of the forefathers of Apple’s OS. Bill simply can’t understand how Microsoft could (in good conscience) put a standalone system on the Internet,” Rixstep writes. “Not many people can either.”
“The cries to equip yourselves with new improved antivirus suites are going to grow louder. Much of the passive personal computing world has migrated to thumb scrolling and tap-tap. The AV cottage industry, born out of the endemic depravity of Microsoft products, is going to hurt more and more. Let them hurt. Not your problem,” Rixstep writes. “The weak link is you. These supposed ‘system hacks’ on macOS don’t attack the system per se – as is the case with Windows. They attack you. They try to fool you. Imagine you’re the sole caretaker of Fort Knox (or the NY Federal Reserve, you pick it) and you have complete access to the security system – and then some huckster in a cheap polyester suit comes along and tricks you into giving away the keys. Is it the system’s fault? Or is it yours?”
“You’re not running Windows,” Rixstep remidns Mac users. “Be glad for that.”
Tons more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bingo.
If you steal software and/or frequent dodgy sites and/or click spam emails, and you subsequently download something that’ll run on your Mac and authorize its installation, then the fault for being infected by a trojan is yours and yours alone. No OS can prevent such things or, of course, you wouldn’t be able to install new applications at all. — MacDailyNews, January 29, 2009
