“Sulfur’s burning in your nostrils. The heavens grow darker. Far off you hear a voice you think might be Chicken Little,” Rixstep writes. “‘It’s really trivial to infect a Mac these days’, Chicken Little tells you. Scary! ‘The only difference is that for historic reasons, there’s so much more malware on Windows. That may not always be the case.'”

“OK, thanks, CL. Cos there sure is a lot of malware on Windows! Millions of strains. But there’s a reason for that, right? Bill Joy understood why, and Bill Joy should know. He’s one of the fathers of BSD Unix, which is one of the forefathers of Apple’s OS. Bill simply can’t understand how Microsoft could (in good conscience) put a standalone system on the Internet,” Rixstep writes. “Not many people can either.”

“The cries to equip yourselves with new improved antivirus suites are going to grow louder. Much of the passive personal computing world has migrated to thumb scrolling and tap-tap. The AV cottage industry, born out of the endemic depravity of Microsoft products, is going to hurt more and more. Let them hurt. Not your problem,” Rixstep writes. “The weak link is you. These supposed ‘system hacks’ on macOS don’t attack the system per se – as is the case with Windows. They attack you. They try to fool you. Imagine you’re the sole caretaker of Fort Knox (or the NY Federal Reserve, you pick it) and you have complete access to the security system – and then some huckster in a cheap polyester suit comes along and tricks you into giving away the keys. Is it the system’s fault? Or is it yours?”

“You’re not running Windows,” Rixstep remidns Mac users. “Be glad for that.”

Tons more in the full article – highly recommended – here.