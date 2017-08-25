“The sources said that Apple, scheduled to debut its newest smartphone model iPhone 8 in September, has since July moved to secure massive supply of camera lens modules from Taiwan-based upstream suppliers Largan Precision and Genius Electronics Optical while ensuring timely shipments of finished models from downstream assemblers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron,” Huang and Ke report. “This has made the business records of all related makers in the iPhone supply chain trend upward all the way in the second half of the year.”
MacDailyNews Take: We hope Apple suppliers are currently churning out as many new iPhones are they can possibly assemble because Apple will easily sell every last one of them. Apple likely won’t achieve supply-demand balance until many months after launch – quite possibly it’ll take multiple quarters to catch up to demand.