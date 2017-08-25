“While leading smartphone vendors, such as Apple, Samsung and many China brands, are rushing to launch smartphones with twin-lens or four-lens cameras, upstream optical lens players in the supply chains across the Taiwan Strait, including Largan Precision, Sunny Optical and Shenzhen O-Film Tech are busy with massive shipments in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources,” Sammi Huang and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes.

“The sources said that Apple, scheduled to debut its newest smartphone model iPhone 8 in September, has since July moved to secure massive supply of camera lens modules from Taiwan-based upstream suppliers Largan Precision and Genius Electronics Optical while ensuring timely shipments of finished models from downstream assemblers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron,” Huang and Ke report. “This has made the business records of all related makers in the iPhone supply chain trend upward all the way in the second half of the year.”

