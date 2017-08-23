“Watching the NFL on Apple TV and online has gotten easier in recent years as more and more people are cutting the cable cord,” Om writes. “or example, the NFL Mobile Verizon app is a dream for fans who want to stream NFL without cable and at no extra cost. But if you want to watch the NFL season on Apple TV, your iOS device, or simply with a computer online, we’ve got seven different options for how to watch the NFL games without cable.”
Om writes, “We’ll cover your different options for watching the NFL season on Apple TV without a cable subscription including how to watch NFL games online, on Amazon, on NFL Mobile, on PlayStation Vue, on Chromecast, on Sling TV, and more.”
MacDailyNews Take: All we need on Sundays is NFL RedZone via the PlayStation Vue app on our Apple TVs!