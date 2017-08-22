“Streaming movie and TV service VUDU has officially launched as an app on the fourth-generation Apple TV, allowing users to stream their collection of UltraViolet movies, as well as over 4,000 free ‘Movies on Us’ titles, natively on Apple TV,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“As expected, the VUDU Player app on Apple TV is limited in one respect — users can’t rent or buy any movie or TV show directly from Apple TV,” Broussard reports, “so they’ll first have to add content to their collection elsewhere before navigating to Apple TV in order to view it.”

Broussard reports, “For anyone without a VUDU account, the company encourages new users to head to its signup page to create a free account before launching the Apple TV app, since Apple’s App Store guidelines prevent it from adding a sign up option within the app.”

