“Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac will be available today,” Brodkin reports. “Although VMware Fusion 10 for Mac and Workstation 14 for Windows and Linux are being announced today, the VMware upgrades will be available for sale sometime in October.”
“Parallels stuck to its yearly paid upgrade schedule a year ago, while VMware released free updates to Fusion and Workstation. This year, both companies are asking customers to pay for upgrades,” Brodkin reports. “Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion are both adding support for the new MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, though Parallels’ Touch Bar implementation is more extensive.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you have to run Windows apps on your Mac, Parallels Desktop 13 is what you want.
SEE ALSO:
GeekWire: Parallels Desktop 12 for Mac shows why a virtual machine matters – January 3, 2017
Macworld reviews Parallels Desktop 12: A nearly perfect blend of Windows and Mac – November 15, 2016
Mossberg on running Windows 10 on your Mac: New Parallels 12 does the job well – September 28, 2016