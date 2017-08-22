“Parallels and VMware both announced new versions of their virtualization products for Macs today, with performance improvements and optimizations for the upcoming releases of macOS and Windows,” Jon Brodkin reports for Ars Technica.

“Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac will be available today,” Brodkin reports. “Although VMware Fusion 10 for Mac and Workstation 14 for Windows and Linux are being announced today, the VMware upgrades will be available for sale sometime in October.”

“Parallels stuck to its yearly paid upgrade schedule a year ago, while VMware released free updates to Fusion and Workstation. This year, both companies are asking customers to pay for upgrades,” Brodkin reports. “Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion are both adding support for the new MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, though Parallels’ Touch Bar implementation is more extensive.”

