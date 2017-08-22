“The remains of some of the 10 sailors missing after the collision of the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore have been found, a US Navy official said,” Yaron Steinbuch reports for The New York Post. “Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, said Navy and Marine Corps divers found the remains after they searched compartments that had been sealed to stop the ship from being flooded.”

“The Malaysian Navy, which has been assisting the US in the search, also reported that it had found a body — but it was unclear if it was one of the missing sailors,” Steinbuch reports. “The body was to be transferred to the US Navy for identification, said Swift, who added that it was ‘premature’ to say how many bodies had been found in the ship, which is now moored at Changi naval base in Singapore. He stressed that the search for crew members would continue.”

“The announcement about the remains comes amid a report that a steering malfunction caused the McCain to collide with the 30,000-ton Alnic MC, leaving a gaping hole in the destroyer’s hull,” Steinbuch reports. “A US Navy official told CNN that the warship suffered the problem as it began its approach into the Strait of Malacca early Monday. The Alnic MC emerged mostly unscathed. It was unclear why the crew couldn’t employ the ship’s backup steering systems to maintain control of ship, the official added.”

“The McCain, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, is named after the father and grandfather of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) and is nicknamed ‘Big Bad John,'” Steinbuch reports. “Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, on Monday announced an ‘operational pause’ across all Navy fleets to evaluate training and certification procedures.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined with many others in tweeting his condolences:

Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those lost aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain, and all the brave men and women who serve. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 22, 2017

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight – appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway. https://t.co/DQU0zTRXNU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

Our Armed Forces are the best of us; heroes all. Our prayers & prayers of the U.S people are w/ our @USNavy sailors of the #USSJohnSMcCain. https://t.co/0xY1ci95rr — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 21, 2017

Deeply saddened by news of the USS John S. McCain collision. Paul & I are praying for our brave sailors & their loved ones. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 21, 2017

Thinking of those who put their lives on the line to defend America. Let's keep these missing sailors in our thoughts & prayers today. https://t.co/ugJ2nBCEhU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2017



Read more in the full article here.