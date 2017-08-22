“The Malaysian Navy, which has been assisting the US in the search, also reported that it had found a body — but it was unclear if it was one of the missing sailors,” Steinbuch reports. “The body was to be transferred to the US Navy for identification, said Swift, who added that it was ‘premature’ to say how many bodies had been found in the ship, which is now moored at Changi naval base in Singapore. He stressed that the search for crew members would continue.”
“The announcement about the remains comes amid a report that a steering malfunction caused the McCain to collide with the 30,000-ton Alnic MC, leaving a gaping hole in the destroyer’s hull,” Steinbuch reports. “A US Navy official told CNN that the warship suffered the problem as it began its approach into the Strait of Malacca early Monday. The Alnic MC emerged mostly unscathed. It was unclear why the crew couldn’t employ the ship’s backup steering systems to maintain control of ship, the official added.”
“The McCain, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, is named after the father and grandfather of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) and is nicknamed ‘Big Bad John,'” Steinbuch reports. “Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, on Monday announced an ‘operational pause’ across all Navy fleets to evaluate training and certification procedures.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook joined with many others in tweeting his condolences:
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully they can pinpoint the cause and put measures in place to prevent future occurrences. We add our thoughts and prayers to the families of the lost U.S. sailors.