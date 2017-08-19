“It turns out Google knows a lot about you – an awful lot, in fact,” Jeff Parsons, Sophie Curtis and James Rodger report for The Birmingham Mail.

“The good news is you can see all this information for yourself,” Parsons, Curtis and Rodger report. “And, more importantly, you can switch it off.”

“To see everything you’ve been using Google for, you’ll first need to sign in to your account. Once you’re up and running, go to history.google.com/history,” Parsons, Curtis and Rodger report. “This is your activity page and will display all the information about what you’ve been up to on Google’s services – this includes Maps searches and YouTube videos you’ve watched.”

