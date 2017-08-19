“The good news is you can see all this information for yourself,” Parsons, Curtis and Rodger report. “And, more importantly, you can switch it off.”
“To see everything you’ve been using Google for, you’ll first need to sign in to your account. Once you’re up and running, go to history.google.com/history,” Parsons, Curtis and Rodger report. “This is your activity page and will display all the information about what you’ve been up to on Google’s services – this includes Maps searches and YouTube videos you’ve watched.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Once you turn it all off, use DuckDuckGo instead!