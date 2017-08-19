“On August 21, for the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will trace a coast-to-coast path across the U.S. Here’s some tips on how to capture it with your iPhone,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“First, some absolute basics. Though lot of states will see a partial eclipse, only parts of 14 will see it in totality — Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina,” Fingas reports. “NASA’s 2017 eclipse website is one good way of figuring out where you need to be and when, weather and budget permitting.”

“Regardless of where you are, be sure to wear ISO-certified eclipse glasses at all times during the event, except perhaps for the 2 minutes or so the sun is completely covered and only its corona is visible — even then, glasses must go back on before the sun re-emerges. Staring at the uncovered sun, even in a partial eclipse, can result in permanent eye damage,” Fingas reports. “Note that it’s also unsafe to look through any optics pointed at the sun unless they have their own solar filters. It’s alright to look at an iPhone screen, of course, so long as the sun isn’t directly behind it.”

