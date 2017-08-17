Best Buy today announced the upcoming launch of a 50-hour sale filled with Black Friday-like deals in celebration of its 51st anniversary,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The sale will kick off this Friday and will last through Sunday night.”

“Select MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac models will be up to $500 off,” Clover reports. “Best Buy also plans to offer up to $300 off on the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPad mini 4 will be discounted by up to $120.”

Clover reports, “Best Buy’s sale kicks off at 10:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, August 18 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, August 20. Deals will be available both online and in retail stores, and students can get additional discounts by visiting Best Buy’s student site.”

