“The first two photos show a closed-circuit TV screen outputting front and rear camera angles of the alleged Apple television mounted on a rotating test bed in the center of an acoustically insulated room, with connecting cables running down a table into the floor,” Hardwick reports. “A third image appears to be taken from the door shown in the previous two images, while a fourth photo, below, shows what looks like the same display from a different angle, connected by orange cables to large unidentified testing equipment.”
“Discounting the ’60 inches’ reference in the Weibo post, this leaves the possibility of an Apple-branded external computer monitor,” Hardwick reports. “Apple discontinued its nearly five-year-old Thunderbolt Display in 2016, but the company is said to be working on a ‘pro’ display to accompany a future Mac Pro machine due next year. ”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s difficult due to the blurry nature (which usually, but not always, denotes “faked” images, but the design is “Apple Clean,” and something rings true about these images. Of course, Apple tests many prototypes that never get released, so we’ll have to wait and see.