“Blurred images emerged online on Wednesday morning purporting to show what looks like an Apple-made standalone display in a specially prepared testing environment,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “The images were posted on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and later picked up by mobile leaker Benjamin Geskin and shared on Twitter.”

“The first two photos show a closed-circuit TV screen outputting front and rear camera angles of the alleged Apple television mounted on a rotating test bed in the center of an acoustically insulated room, with connecting cables running down a table into the floor,” Hardwick reports. “A third image appears to be taken from the door shown in the previous two images, while a fourth photo, below, shows what looks like the same display from a different angle, connected by orange cables to large unidentified testing equipment.”

“Discounting the ’60 inches’ reference in the Weibo post, this leaves the possibility of an Apple-branded external computer monitor,” Hardwick reports. “Apple discontinued its nearly five-year-old Thunderbolt Display in 2016, but the company is said to be working on a ‘pro’ display to accompany a future Mac Pro machine due next year. ”

Alleged Apple OLED TV testing photos. Metal body, thin bezel. Around 60-inch. What do you think? (via https://t.co/cswEGwOdEt) pic.twitter.com/os7ZIj8vbF — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 16, 2017



Read more in the full article here.