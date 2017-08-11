Apple “appears to have Alphabet’s Google in the crosshairs,” Rachel Gunter writes for Market Realist. “Last month, Apple added Virgin Mobile USA to the list of its US carrier partners. The last time the company recruited a carrier partner was in 2013.”

“As part of the deal, Virgin and Apple are throwing a one-year party in the form of steep discounts for their customers,” Gunter writes. “Any customer who purchases a new or refurbished iPhone from either Apple or Virgin gets the opportunity to enjoy services on Virgin’s network for only $1 per month for up to a year. After that introductory offer, customers will normally pay $50 a month for Virgin’s network service.”

“The deal is part of a broader plan that will see Virgin drop support for Android phones on its network and instead become an iPhone-only carrier,” Gunter writes. “The deal that Apple has inked with Virgin could accelerate Android’s market share decline in the US.”

