“As part of the deal, Virgin and Apple are throwing a one-year party in the form of steep discounts for their customers,” Gunter writes. “Any customer who purchases a new or refurbished iPhone from either Apple or Virgin gets the opportunity to enjoy services on Virgin’s network for only $1 per month for up to a year. After that introductory offer, customers will normally pay $50 a month for Virgin’s network service.”
“The deal is part of a broader plan that will see Virgin drop support for Android phones on its network and instead become an iPhone-only carrier,” Gunter writes. “The deal that Apple has inked with Virgin could accelerate Android’s market share decline in the US.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is such a deal that even die-hard, irrational Apple-hating, fragmandroid settlers will have a very difficult time ignoring – especially given their penchant for being skinflints.
