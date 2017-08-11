“HyperCard brought into one sharp package the ability for a Macintosh to do interactive documents with calculation, sound, music and graphics. It was a popular package, and thousands of HyperCard ‘stacks’ were created using the software,” Scott writes. “Additionally, commercial products with HyperCard at their heart came to great prominence, including the original Myst program.”
“To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hypercard, we’re bringing it back,” Scott writes. “After our addition of in-browser early Macintosh emulation earlier this year, the Internet Archive now has a lot of emulated Hypercard stacks available for perusal, and we encourage you to upload your own, easily and quickly.”
MacDailyNews Take: HyperCard. Yet another example of Apple being far ahead of times.
