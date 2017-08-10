“Apple’s AirPlay has been around for a good long while now, and while it is the preferred choice of music aficionados, on account of its ability to stream music in very high quality, there is still room for improvement with Apple’s software,” Richard Goodwin writes for Know Your Mobile. “This is where Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard comes in.”

“Designed to improve on the existing technology by adding in some key new features, AirPlay 2 is but weeks away from a release inside iOS 11,” Goodwin writes. “And if you’re a fan of the existing standard, there is definitely cause for excitement.”

“The big thing about Apple’s AirPlay 2 is ‘multi-room’ support, which basically means you will be able to stream music wirelessly to multiple speakers on the same network in your home,” Goodwin writes. “Via an App on your iPhone, for instance, you will be able to set up speakers around your home, by room, and then, if you so fancy, play different music in each of them. But where it gets REALLY interesting is that you can ‘pair’ different speakers from different manufacturers, providing they support AirPlay 2, which is a pretty darn cool.”

