“Designed to improve on the existing technology by adding in some key new features, AirPlay 2 is but weeks away from a release inside iOS 11,” Goodwin writes. “And if you’re a fan of the existing standard, there is definitely cause for excitement.”
“The big thing about Apple’s AirPlay 2 is ‘multi-room’ support, which basically means you will be able to stream music wirelessly to multiple speakers on the same network in your home,” Goodwin writes. “Via an App on your iPhone, for instance, you will be able to set up speakers around your home, by room, and then, if you so fancy, play different music in each of them. But where it gets REALLY interesting is that you can ‘pair’ different speakers from different manufacturers, providing they support AirPlay 2, which is a pretty darn cool.”
MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait for this and some multiple HomePod
good… greatness!