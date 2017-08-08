Jamie Fletcher reports for TechGage, “The new ‘Ruler’ form factor is so named by Intel for its ‘long, skinny shape’ and is all about storage density with the least amount of power and cooling required. Intel plans for these new ruler SSDs to make their way into super high-density storage racks, with up to 1PB (one Petabyte) in a 1U server. To put that in perspective, to achieve the same storage with 10TB hard drives, requires a fully loaded, 100-bay 4U server.”
“Unfortunately, this is just a tease at the moment, as Intel have not published more than a marketing statement and the slide we managed to acquire,” Fletcher reports. “No word on dimensions or connectors, but it may end up using a standard SATA or U.2 SAS-enabled connector.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll take two! All of this 4K video and RAW images we’re taking with our iPhones have to go somewhere!