“Two weeks after its last update, Apple has updated all four of its developer betas, with fifth releases of iOS 11, macOS 10.13 High Sierra, tvOS 11, and WatchOS 4,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The macOS High Sierra update, with build number 17A330h, contains a number improvements like Apple File System integration, migration from H.264 to H.265, and Metal 2, alongside other refinements,” Wuerthele reports. “The most notable changes in iOS 11 overall are back-end enhancements and an improved voice for Siri, plus Apple Pay and Photos services enhancements.”

“Release notes for the fifth tvOS beta remain very short, with very few issues noted or changes specified,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple’s watchOS beta 4 has build number 15R5345g. Prior betas delivered the announced Toy Story watch faces to testers, and also fixed issues related to haptic feedback, music playback, location-based HomeKit triggers and Siri usability.”

