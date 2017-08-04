“You can outfit any iPad with a keyboard case. Apple’s Smart Keyboard uses the custom connector on the iPad Pro. But in each case, the keyboard is subpar, partly due to limited key travel. So it has a mushy feel,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. ” Whether typing on fabric or plastic, I cannot go near as fast or as accurately as on a regular keyboard.”

“One possible solution I came up with on this weekend’s edition of The Tech Night Owl LIVE is what I call the iPad Hybrid,” Steinberg writes. “It’s probably a foolish product name, but you’ll see where I’m going over the next few paragraphs.”

“What about putting an iPad in a real detachable notebook case?,” Steinberg writes. “In other words, it becomes a 2-in-1 computer that runs iOS and serves as an iPad and as a true notebook alternative.”

“When fully assembled, the iPad Hybrid works as a traditional notebook in every way,” Steinberg writes. “The keyboard has the traditional feel of a MacBook, with a genuine touchpad. You could literally use it in a way similar to a Mac except for running iOS. ”

