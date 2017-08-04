“Though Apple doesn’t break out its sales by model lines, the general consensus seems to be that the sales in the most recent quarter were driven by the company’s fifth-generation iPad, released back in March,” Moren writes. “The $329 model is the cheapest full-size iPad that Apple has ever released, and while it may not match up to the Pro line, it’s a lot of performance for the price tag.”
Moren writes, “The fifth-generation iPad has commoditized the tablet, while still providing the broad support and ecosystem access that you’re not going to get from cheap Android-based competitors.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
iPads are too expensive relative to the perceived competition and Apple has obviously done a piss-poor job of marketing the iPad family (read: clearly explaining to the hoi polloi why they want an iPad over an Amazon or other Android tablet).
Sticker price is the biggest reason why iPad sales struggle to return to growth (the next biggest reason is that iPads’ useful lives last so damn long, they’re not rapidly replaced).
We would have purchased iPads for family members this year if they had been updated as they should have been for the holiday season and if the prices were a bit more palatable. Yes, we know what an iPad offers. Yes, we know they’re worth the money Apple’s asking for today; even being last year’s models. But, Apple should really do the math and consider making certain hardware more affordable in exchange for the backend revenue and increased mindshare and market share that will deliver. — MacDailyNews, January 6, 2017
SEE ALSO:
The worm has finally turned for Apple’s iPad – August 3, 2017
It turns out the iPad was just too expensive after all – August 2, 2017
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad starting at new low price of just $329 – March 21, 2017