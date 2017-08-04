“If you, like me, were wondering when the iPad’s sales free fall would come to an end, we may now have an answer,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “Earlier this week, Apple released its latest financial results, including the first quarter of sales growth for the company’s tablet in more than three years.”

“Though Apple doesn’t break out its sales by model lines, the general consensus seems to be that the sales in the most recent quarter were driven by the company’s fifth-generation iPad, released back in March,” Moren writes. “The $329 model is the cheapest full-size iPad that Apple has ever released, and while it may not match up to the Pro line, it’s a lot of performance for the price tag.”

Moren writes, “The fifth-generation iPad has commoditized the tablet, while still providing the broad support and ecosystem access that you’re not going to get from cheap Android-based competitors.”

