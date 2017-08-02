“In at least one federal case, the government has sought to search an Apple Watch, Forbes has discovered,” Thomas Fox-Brewster reports for Forbes. “That should be of little surprise: according to the first person to jailbreak the wearable tech, it doesn’t have the same levels of hardware security as the iPhone but contains much of the same data, from text messages to location information.”

“For reasons that are unclear, the cops in that one case, involving a drug trafficking investigation in Ohio, weren’t able to execute the warrant for an Apple Watch Series 2,” Fox-Brewster reports. “But what’s clear, from that case and another warrant obtained by Forbes that unsuccessfully sought to acquire information from an unnamed pink and black smart watch, is that the feds are seeking access to wearables. And the latest research into the security of the Apple Watch might be of use to them.”

“Max Bazaliy, a researcher at cellphone-focused security firm Lookout, said his watchOS 2 jailbreak technique could provide important research for forensics experts as they seek to break the security protections put in place by Apple,” Fox-Brewster reports. “There’s a significant caveat regarding Bazaliy’s jailbreak: it doesn’t work on any WatchOS later than 3.1.1, released to consumers back in January. Apple has patched the vulnerabilities.”

