“There’s a theory going around, propounded by Christopher Mims, that the iPhone 8 is meant to be more experimental, more leading-edge, more aspirational. I agree. My interpretation continues to be that the iPhone 8 (or X as I prefer to call it) was always intended to be a high-priced, limited availability, commemorative model,” Hibben writes. “I believe this was necessitated by the need to not provide too much profit to Samsung, the assumed OLED screen supplier, as Apple develops other sources, such as LG or Foxconn’s Sharp subsidiary. And to ensure that the iPhone 8 doesn’t cannibalize sales of the iPhone 7s.”
“It doesn’t really matter whether iPhone X arrives in the September quarter or later,” Hibben writes. “Apple’s iPhone revenue will mostly depend on the iPhone 7.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t think iPhone Pro (or “8” or “X”) will be quite as niche as Hibben describes, but the iPhone 7s/Plus (we wish Apple would stop with the self-defeating “s” nomenclature already!) will be both overlooked in terms of capabilities and underestimated in unit sales.