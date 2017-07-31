“Apple Inc. has failed in its bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it disabled the popular FaceTime video conferencing feature on older iPhones to force users to upgrade,” Jonathan Stempel reports for Reuters.

“U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled late on Friday that iPhone 4 and 4S users can pursue nationwide class action claims that Apple intentionally ‘broke’ FaceTime to save money from routing calls through servers owned by Akamai Technologies Inc.,” Stempel reports. “Koh said the plaintiffs alleged some measurable loss to their phones’ value, and could try to show that Cupertino, California-based Apple’s conduct constituted a trespass and violated state consumer protection laws”

Stempel reports”She also rejected Apple’s argument that the plaintiffs suffered no economic loss because FaceTime was a ‘free’ service.”

