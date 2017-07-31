“A new image of the iPhone 8 has surfaced on Weibo today, via Slashleaks, showing off the rumored screen design in diagram form,” Benjamin Mayo reports 9to5Mac.

“It purports to be a page from the packaging paperwork, which instructs users how to swap SIM cards,” Mayo reports. “Most notably, this leak includes the expected screen design: almost bezel-less apart from a notch at the top of the device to accommodate the earpiece and front camera sensors.”

“If real, this would be the earliest packaging leak for an iPhone in a long time,” Mayo reports. “Leaks like this aren’t usually seen until much closer to release.”





