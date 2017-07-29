“A couple of months ago, Apple and Nokia announced that they have settled their patent dispute and entered into a multi-year licensing and business cooperation agreement. In their announcement, none of the parties revealed the details of the agreement or the amount of money involved in settling the dispute,” Rajesh Pandey reports for iPhoneHacks.

“Now, Nokia has disclosed in its earnings call that Apple has paid it almost $2 billion (€1.7 billion) in cash upfront for settling the patent dispute,” Pandey reports. “The company also provided more details on its licensing agreement with Apple which it says is more than a ‘simple patent licensing agreement.'”

Pandey reports, “The company says that it has agreed on an extensive business collaboration with Apple which will give a ‘meaningful uplift’ in its IP Routing, Optical Networks and Digital Health businesses over time.”

Read more in the full article here.