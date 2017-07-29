“Now, Nokia has disclosed in its earnings call that Apple has paid it almost $2 billion (€1.7 billion) in cash upfront for settling the patent dispute,” Pandey reports. “The company also provided more details on its licensing agreement with Apple which it says is more than a ‘simple patent licensing agreement.'”
Pandey reports, “The company says that it has agreed on an extensive business collaboration with Apple which will give a ‘meaningful uplift’ in its IP Routing, Optical Networks and Digital Health businesses over time.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For Apple, that’s couch-cushion cash.
