“When it comes to press releases announcing major patent licensing deals, the slightest change in the description of the terms of one deal relative to another can mean a lot,” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet. “That’s definitely the case for Apple’s new settlement with Nokia.”

“Whereas the press release announcing Apple’s 2011 patent-licensing deal with Nokia, as well as the one announcing Apple’s 2015 patent deal with Ericsson, mentioned that Apple would pay ‘on-going royalties,’ Tuesday morning’s release about Apple and Nokia’s latest settlement only talks of ‘additional revenues during the term of the agreement,'” Jhonsa writes. “The change in phrasing probably has much to do with Apple’s wish to prevent the Nokia settlement from hurting its prospects in its increasingly bitter dispute with Qualcomm, a dispute that has featured lawsuits on both sides and strikes at the heart of Qualcomm’s licensing model.”

“Nokia, like Qualcomm and Ericsson, has typically received royalties from mobile licensees that are based on a percentage of a phone’s selling price,Jhonsa writes. “From the looks of things, Apple could be replacing the iPhone royalty payments that were part of the 2011 deal with fixed licensing fees.”

