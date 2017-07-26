“In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has informed Genius Bar employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers that it is actively working to rebuild worldwide supply of top case assemblies with batteries for Mid 2012 and Early 2013 models of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple’s memo says, effective July 26, service inventory of top case assemblies with batteries are now available for new repairs,” Rossignol reports. “For all new repair requests, Apple advises Genius Bar employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers to order the necessary inventory. Apple advises its service providers to inform customers that the inventory should arrive within 15 business days of the part order, corresponding with early August. ”

Prior to today, a customer with an eligible MacBook Pro that failed Apple’s battery diagnostic test was offered the option of exchanging the notebook for a functionally equivalent model. Or, customers could wait until battery inventory became available, in exchange for Apple covering the cost of the repair,” Rossignol reports. “Likely because Apple no longer makes Mid 2012 and Early 2013 models of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, the functionally equivalent model ended up being a refurbished 2015 MacBook Pro, or sometimes even a 2016 or 2017 model… What made the deal so compelling is that, for the exchange, Apple only charged its out-of-warranty battery fee of $199…”

