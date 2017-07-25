“Adobe last year teased a new Mac and Windows photo editor, with the project known as Nimbus,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“The app appeared to borrow heavily from the simplified iPad version of Lightroom, with a key feature being that both images and edits are stored in the cloud,” Lovejoy reports. “The idea was that users should be able to switch back and forth between desktop and mobile editing.”

Lovejoy reports, “The company promised a beta version sometime this year, and it appears that we may now be getting close as Adobe accidentally made a download available to some Creative Cloud customers.”

