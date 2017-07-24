“Apple is finally fixing the worst thing about WiFi,” Andrew Griffin writes for The Independent. “It’s an experience all too well known to anyone who uses the internet in public: you connect once to the WiFi at a coffee shop or somewhere else, your phone learns the network, and then attempts to connect you to it every time. But usually you’re not in good distance of the network or it requires a login that you no longer have.”

“iOS 11 attempts to fix that problem by spotting WiFi networks that are proving troublesome and stopping phones automatically connecting to them,” Griffin writes. “If a phone learns that a certain network doesn’t tend to work, it will disable auto-join.”

“The potential problem with the feature is that it appears only the phone can decide if a network is bad or not,” Griffin writes. “That means that networks that are actually fine could be turned off, and vice versa.”

