“iOS 11 attempts to fix that problem by spotting WiFi networks that are proving troublesome and stopping phones automatically connecting to them,” Griffin writes. “If a phone learns that a certain network doesn’t tend to work, it will disable auto-join.”
“The potential problem with the feature is that it appears only the phone can decide if a network is bad or not,” Griffin writes. “That means that networks that are actually fine could be turned off, and vice versa.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you don’t want to connect automatically, turn off Auto-Join via Settings > Wi-Fi, then tap the “i” next to the network name. Make sure that Auto-Join is off.