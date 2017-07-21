“Dozens of high-ranking Apple staffers have departed the company for rivals this year, the latest of which is Tanya Ridd, head of Apple’s corporate PR in Europe, who last week ditched the iPhone maker for Snap,” Nicole Kobie writes for Wired. “Ridd’s move follows a swathe of Apple employees running to Tesla, including Bas Ording, Apple UI designer; Chris Lattner, head developer of X-Code; Matt Casebolt, director of product design; Sarah O’Brien, communications head; and Colin Smith, Mac communications director.”

“What this says about Apple’s own stalling car efforts, we dare not speculate. (Though ex-staffers have also gone to GoPro, eBay, Y Combinator, Waymo and more),” Kobie writes. “Is it a sign of trouble at Apple, or the simple evolution of any big corporation? Benedict Evans, of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, isn’t convinced the staff churn stems from turmoil at Apple. ‘It’s a big company, and they have turnover,’ he said in an email to WIRED. ‘I don’t think one can draw a line between a programming language developer leaving… and a PR person in London.'”

Kobie writes, “Mark Di-Toro, careers expert at Glassdoor, also doesn’t believe the executive exodus reflects wider issues.”

