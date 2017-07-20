“Security officials imposed the ban in March, warning then that the Islamic State was developing bombs that could be hidden in portable electronic devices,” Maidenberg reports. “But the airlines and airports affected by the ban have all complied with the initial phase of the new Homeland Security standards, allowing the prohibition to be lifted, the department said.”
“John F. Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, announced last month that there would be new security standards for carriers flying into the United States. The first phase of those new rules required airports with carriers flying to American destinations to quickly demonstrate that they had the ability to screen passengers for trace amounts of explosives,” Maidenberg reports. “More than 280 airports — including the 10 targeted by the original laptop ban — complied with that rule, officials said Thursday… In addition to adding explosive-detection equipment, airlines must, by this fall, demonstrate that they have the ability to conduct tougher security checks, including interviewing passengers as part of the screening.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s good to see the level of airport security increasing globally.
