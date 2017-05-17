“New security measures could result in major logistical disruptions at airports, and airlines might face reduced demand for lucrative tickets. Passengers could be hit by delayed flights and higher costs,” Petroff reports. “‘We think that it could impose an additional cost of more than $1 billion on passengers,’ Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, said in a televised interview. ‘The Atlantic [route] is a big source of revenues and profits both for U.S. and European carriers. The impact could be significant.'”
“The annual $1.1 billion cost estimate from IATA includes the loss of productive time in the sky for business travelers and longer travel times,” Petroff reports. “The route between Europe and the U.S. is the busiest international corridor in the world. More than 350 flights depart Europe for the U.S. each day, according to IATA. If business travelers ditch flying in favor of Skype or conference calls, airlines could be forced to operate fewer flights. Emirates — which was directly impacted by the original electronics ban — said last month it was cutting back on flights to the U.S. because of weak demand.”
MacDailyNews Take: What’s the cost of a jetliner full of business travelers blowing up in flight? Figure in the people, the plane, the cargo, the business disruption for each company who loses an executive, the lost business for the airline, the lost business for all of the other airlines, the lost business at the airports, at hotels, at restaurants, etc.
Here’s an idea: How about spending some money on methods and devices to identify actual laptops from bombs disguised as laptops at check-in? Sheesh, trained dogs can do it, right?
Also, if a terrorist can fashion a bomb to pass as a laptop, what’s to stop them from blowing one (or more) of them up in the plane’s underbelly baggage hold via cellphone detonator? Depending on placement, much damage could ensure, including catastrophic damage. And, for the terrorists for a second: What happens if just one damaged lithium battery out of hundreds of laptops aboard each flight (too many of them very shoddily-made Windows PCs) decides to ignite in the hold?
