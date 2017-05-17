“There’s a lot on the line as the Trump administration considers expanding its laptop ban to include flights from Europe,” Alanna Petroff reports for CNN.

“New security measures could result in major logistical disruptions at airports, and airlines might face reduced demand for lucrative tickets. Passengers could be hit by delayed flights and higher costs,” Petroff reports. “‘We think that it could impose an additional cost of more than $1 billion on passengers,’ Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, said in a televised interview. ‘The Atlantic [route] is a big source of revenues and profits both for U.S. and European carriers. The impact could be significant.'”

“The annual $1.1 billion cost estimate from IATA includes the loss of productive time in the sky for business travelers and longer travel times,” Petroff reports. “The route between Europe and the U.S. is the busiest international corridor in the world. More than 350 flights depart Europe for the U.S. each day, according to IATA. If business travelers ditch flying in favor of Skype or conference calls, airlines could be forced to operate fewer flights. Emirates — which was directly impacted by the original electronics ban — said last month it was cutting back on flights to the U.S. because of weak demand.”

