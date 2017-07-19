“The latest release likely only includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates,” Hall reports. “We’ll update when Apple shares which security improvements are included in tvOS 10.2.2.”
Hall reports, “As for new features, Apple is also letting developers (and now public beta testers) run tvOS 11 beta ahead of its release later this fall.”
MacDailyNews Note: To check for updates, use the steps below for your Apple TV. During the update, the status light might flash slowly. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.
On Apple TV (4th generation), go to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. On Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation), go to Settings > General > Update Software. If there’s an update, download and install it.
You can also set your Apple TV to update automatically: On Apple TV (4th generation), go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update. On Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation), go to Settings > General > Update Software and turn on Update Automatically.