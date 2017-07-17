“And while Apple hasn’t updated its iPod line in nearly two years, two new products clearly take their inspiration from the minuscule music player: AirPods and HomePod,” Simon writes. “It’s not just their surnames. Apple two newest products are built for music lovers and embody everything we once loved about the iPod: freedom, fun, and high-fidelity. And they could be the first step in a full-scale reboot of the iPod.”
“for all the freedom Apple Music represents, there isn’t a way to listen to to its vast collection without carrying around a player,” Simon writes. “Apple’s ‘Pod’ lineup is missing a killer device: something small and wearable that lets you listen to Apple Music wherever you are. You know, an iPod for the streaming generation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We already have Apple Watches, AirPods and Apple Music memberships today. All we need is cellular connectivity built into Apple Watch to have Apple Music streaming.