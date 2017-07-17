“Production of the OLED-version next-generation iPhone will be delayed to November-December, shipping only in small volumes initially, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report,” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

“While there were previous reports indicating that volume production for new iPhone devices has commenced, yield rates at the two main ODMs, Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, have not yet reached levels that warrant mass production, the report said,” Shen reports. “”

“Foxconn has secured about 95% of orders for the OLED model,” Shen reports. “Volume production of the 4.7- and 5.5-inch [LCD iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus] models at Foxconn and Pegatron are now expected to enter full swing in August, 1-2 months later than the normal mass production schedules of new iPhone devices in previous years, said the report.”

Read more in the full article here.