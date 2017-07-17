“Atari, in a newsletter to fans, promised that the Ataribox will feature SD card support, an HDMI port, and four USB ports (the teaser image also shows an Ethernet port),” Walton reports. “In a deviation from the emulation-based retro games of the Mini NES and SNES, it added that the Ataribox will play ‘classic’ and ‘current’ games.”
“Information on pricing, release dates, game content, or even full specs aren’t on the cards right now,” Walton reports. “Creating a console that plays both retro games and more modern titles, even if they only turn out to be Android-based, is certainly a ballsy move given the failure of most microconsoles. The Mini NES succeeded, in part, due to its simplicity and cheap price, both of which would be difficult in a more capable console.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just ship ’em with real Atari CX40 joysticks (updated to USB from 9-pin connectors) and we’re sold!
