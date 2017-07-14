“In the 10 years since the iPhone launched, I’ve never really settled on a way to arrange my home screen that I actually like,” Alex Hern writes for The Guardian. “So for the past couple of years, I’ve abdicated all responsibility for the decision making, and instead instituted A System: every time I tap on an app to open it, I move it one square closer to the front.”

“That’s it. Of course, there are quirks to this system,” Hern writes. “For one thing, searching for an app in spotlight, or switching to it through multitasking, doesn’t count – because if you don’t tap on the icon, you don’t need the icon to be accessible, right?”

“Two years down the line I’ve reached a home screen that vaguely resembles a nice mixture of my most used, most tapped on and most persistent apps,” Hern writes. “As well as being quite a good array of apps, I also like what it tells me about my iPhone usage.”

Read more in the full article here.