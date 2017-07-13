“Reflector 2 is a media-receiving app which works with AirPlay and Google Cast, and is available for Mac, Android, and Windows. It has some other tricks, like allowing you to stream your iOS video live to YouTube, and to record video and audio using your Mac’s microphone and camera,” Sorrel writes. “But today we’ll be seeing how to do one simple thing: steaming video from your iPhone (or iPad) to your Mac’s big screen.”
“The full version costs $15, and the app runs as a free trial with a watermark over the screen,” Sorrel writes. “This trial is one of the reasons I like Reflector over other options…”
MacDailyNews Take: It works. Even on older Macs. Give the free trial a try and see if it works for you.