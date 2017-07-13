MacDailyNews Take: NSS.

“Apple is arguably one of the most technologically transformative companies today. From the first Apple computer in 1976 to the 2016 iPhone 7, the company has been consistently moving forward,” Ruth Umoh writes for CNBC. “And the company has founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011, to thank.”

“The No. 1 reason Apple has seen such extraordinary success, according to a growth strategy consultant? A history of innovation,” Umoh writes. “‘Apple is constantly evolving,’ Scott Anthony, a managing partner at the growth strategy consulting firm Innosight, tells CNBC.”

“The company has a knack for pairing new technology with innovative business models, says Anthony. He points to the creation of iTunes and Apple’s App Store as two prime examples,” Umoh writes. “The company also isn’t afraid to scrap an idea and move on to the next product, he adds. ‘Apple really became Apple version two with the release of the iPod, which they really don’t even sell anymore,’ says Anthony.”

